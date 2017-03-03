The retired judge had no pulse. She likely saveda

The retired judge had no pulse. She likely saved his life ROSES: To Michele Chronister for likely saving the life of retired York County District Justice Paul Diehl Jr. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lHlUrq WHITE ROSES: To Michele Chronister for likely saving the life of retired York County District Justice Paul Diehl Jr. after he had a heart attack in the county passport office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.