Sweeney runs for district judge in southern Yorka

Sweeney runs for district judge in southern York Co. The Shrewsbury Township resident will run for Southern York County District Judge Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/03/13/sweeney-runs-district-judge-southern-york-co/99097938/ While Lindy Sweeney was growing up, she spent most of her summers working on her grandparents' farm on Strawberry Road in Shewsbury Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.