Storm restrictions extended to all tr...

Storm restrictions extended to all trucks on I-84 in northeastern Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

With the widespread winter storm impacting Pennsylvania New York and New England, Pennsylvania will join New York in restricting all trucks from Interstate 84. Pennsylvania is leaving the Interstate 81 corridor open to trucks, but advises truckers that they should consider taking steps to find parking and delay moving to the New York border, where the ban is implemented. The new restriction is on top of already imposed restrictions on interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC