Storm restrictions extended to all trucks on I-84 in northeastern Pennsylvania
With the widespread winter storm impacting Pennsylvania New York and New England, Pennsylvania will join New York in restricting all trucks from Interstate 84. Pennsylvania is leaving the Interstate 81 corridor open to trucks, but advises truckers that they should consider taking steps to find parking and delay moving to the New York border, where the ban is implemented. The new restriction is on top of already imposed restrictions on interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania.
