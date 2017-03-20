Recycled Reader closing its doors
It's been 25 years since Irene and Phil Ritson opened the doors to their first Recycled Reader Book Store in the Westgate Plaza. For the past 22, the couple has been sellingused books from their store at 1212 E. Market Street.
