Rabbittransit offers free service to York residents for snow emergency parking

Rabbittransit offers free service to support York City residents who need to remove vehicles for the declared snow emergency starting at 5 pm on Monday evening. Free parking is available at the following locations: Lot #2 - 300 block of W. King Street Lot #3 - 150 S. Duke Street Lot #4 - Newton & Howard Lot #7 - 600 block of West Mason Avenue Lot #11 - Duke and Princess Street Lot #12 - 700 block East Mason Avenue Lot #14 - Penn and St. Paul Streets Lot #17 - 200 block of W. Market Street rear Allen Field Lot Lafayette Plaza - 200 W. Philadelphia Street FREE PARKING for city residents on snow emergency routes is also available in the city garages, starting at 5:00 P.M., Monday, March 13, 2017.

