Rabbittransit offers free service to ...

Rabbittransit offers free service to York residents for snow emergency parking

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Rabbittransit offers free service to support York City residents who need to remove vehicles for the declared snow emergency starting at 5 pm on Monday evening. Free parking is available at the following locations: Lot #2 - 300 block of W. King Street Lot #3 - 150 S. Duke Street Lot #4 - Newton & Howard Lot #7 - 600 block of West Mason Avenue Lot #11 - Duke and Princess Street Lot #12 - 700 block East Mason Avenue Lot #14 - Penn and St. Paul Streets Lot #17 - 200 block of W. Market Street rear Allen Field Lot Lafayette Plaza - 200 W. Philadelphia Street FREE PARKING for city residents on snow emergency routes is also available in the city garages, starting at 5:00 P.M., Monday, March 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for York County was issued at March 13 at 10:37PM EDT

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,533,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC