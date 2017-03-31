Police: York City teen rammed ex's car
Police: York City teen rammed ex's car A York City man allegedly rammed his ex-girlfriend's car Thursday morning, according to charging documents. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/03/31/police-york-city-teen-rammed-exs-car/99849346/ York Area Regional Police say Yahke Kirene Jones Jr., 18, of the 736 S. Queen St., struck the woman's car in the area of 1927 Queenswood Drive, York Hills Apartments.
