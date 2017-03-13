Police search for missing York County...

Police search for missing York County woman

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

Police in York County are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman who suffers from what police say are medical disabilities. The Spring Garden Township Police Department is trying to find and check on the welfare of Nicole M. Spangler, 42 of York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC