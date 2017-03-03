Police: Man claims child porn as 'legal nudista
A self-described "nudist" allegedly told police that the child porn on his phone was actually "legally nudist pictures," police said. Police: Man claims child porn as 'legal nudist pictures' A self-described "nudist" allegedly told police that the child porn on his phone was actually "legally nudist pictures," police said.
Read more at York Dispatch.
