Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run
A man remains in serious condition Saturday after a pickup struck him while he was riding his bicycle Friday night in Hopewell Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police: Bicyclist seriously injured in hit and run A man remains in serious condition Saturday after a pickup struck him while he was riding his bicycle Friday night in Hopewell Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
