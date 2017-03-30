PHOTOS: PSY's Child Abuse Candlelight Vigil
A candle is lit at the sixth annual candlelight vigil for child abuse awareness, held by the Penn State York Council on Family Relations Thursday, March 30, 2017, outside of the Main Classroom Building at Penn State York in Spring Garden Township. Amanda J. Cain photo PHOTOS: PSY's Child Abuse Candlelight Vigil A candle is lit at the sixth annual candlelight vigil for child abuse awareness, held by the Penn State York Council on Family Relations Thursday, March 30, 2017, outside of the Main Classroom Building at Penn State York in Spring Garden Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Thu
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Tue
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC