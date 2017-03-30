A candle is lit at the sixth annual candlelight vigil for child abuse awareness, held by the Penn State York Council on Family Relations Thursday, March 30, 2017, outside of the Main Classroom Building at Penn State York in Spring Garden Township. Amanda J. Cain photo PHOTOS: PSY's Child Abuse Candlelight Vigil A candle is lit at the sixth annual candlelight vigil for child abuse awareness, held by the Penn State York Council on Family Relations Thursday, March 30, 2017, outside of the Main Classroom Building at Penn State York in Spring Garden Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.