Photos: person in Dover Borough car accident trapped inside car
The accident happened Friday around 9:29 a.m. Dispatch explains that it occurred on S. Main Street, at the intersection of Carlisle Rd. and Drawbaugh Ave. Northern York Co Regional Police and Dover Twp Fire are on the scene, as paramedics rescue a person from the crash @fox43 pic.twitter.com/eGGn5adNea Dover Boro: Crash in the 100 block of South Main Street with minor injuries and entrapment.
