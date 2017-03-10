Photos: person in Dover Borough car a...

Photos: person in Dover Borough car accident trapped inside car

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

The accident happened Friday around 9:29 a.m. Dispatch explains that it occurred on S. Main Street, at the intersection of Carlisle Rd. and Drawbaugh Ave. Northern York Co Regional Police and Dover Twp Fire are on the scene, as paramedics rescue a person from the crash @fox43 pic.twitter.com/eGGn5adNea Dover Boro: Crash in the 100 block of South Main Street with minor injuries and entrapment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... 4 hr Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC