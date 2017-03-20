Ryder Andel, 21 months of Springettsbury Township, , enjoys a free chocolate Rita's Italian Ice on the first day of spring in Springettsbury Township , Monday, March 20, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo PHOTOS: First day of spring in York brings free treats Ryder Andel, 21 months of Springettsbury Township, , enjoys a free chocolate Rita's Italian Ice on the first day of spring in Springettsbury Township , Monday, March 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.