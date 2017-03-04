Pennsylvania Garden Show of York hits...

Pennsylvania Garden Show of York hits town

9 hrs ago

Pennsylvania Garden Show of York hits town Looking for a touch of spring this weekend? Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lpwZl2 Phyllis Hinrichs, left, of Dillsburg, and Jan Stauffer, center, of New Holland, along with her daughter, Cindy Smith of Ephrata, are framed up by a miniature waterfall as they all visit the display at Songbird Ponds in Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center on Friday. It was the first day for the Pennsylvania Garden Show of York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

