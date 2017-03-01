Pennsylvania Garden Show of York blooms this weekend

The Pennsylvania Garden Show of York marks its 25th anniversary with a blooming three-day run this Friday through Sunday, March 3-5, at the York Expo Center's Memorial Hall, 334 Carlisle Road, York. The 2017 show features 10 display gardens, a marketplace with more than 100 exhibitors/vendors, a flower show sponsored by local garden clubs, and a lineup of seminars in two different venues.

