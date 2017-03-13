Pa. teen, forced into sex trade, files suita
A lawsuit accuses a Philadelphia motel of providing rooms to human traffickers who exploited girls and forced them into prostitution. Pa. teen, forced into sex trade, files suit against motel PHILADELPHIA - A lawsuit accuses a Philadelphia motel of providing rooms to human traffickers who exploited girls and forced them into prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC