Over 100 men will read to York City students

The annual Reading IS Essential: 100 Men Reading Program has taken place in the district each year for the past six years. Volunteer Dwayne Wright reads to students at the York City School District during the 2015 Reading IS Essential: 100 Men Reading Program event.

