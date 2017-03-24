"God also was to blame for the documented poor quality of air in the York County area because he created trees, which also can contribute to air pollution," Rep. Scott Perry said at a recent constituent town hall meeting in York County. Oped: Perry, Congress must act on climate issues "God also was to blame for the documented poor quality of air in the York County area because he created trees, which also can contribute to air pollution," Rep. Scott Perry said at a recent constituent town hall meeting in York County.

