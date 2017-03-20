Oped: Our views of one another must change My family was in York this Christmas for the first time in seven years. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/contributors/2017/03/20/oped-our-views-one-another-must-change/99406530/ My family was in York this Christmas for the first time in seven years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.