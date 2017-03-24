Northeastern Regional officer receive...

Northeastern Regional officer receives summary violation after striking, killing man in York

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- An officer only received a summary violation after striking and killing a man with his vehicle in November. Officer Scott George of the Northeastern Regional Police Department plead guilty to a summary violation of the Driving Vehicle at Safe Speeds portion of the Vehicle Code on March 13. Raymond Updegraff, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07) 9 hr silly rabbit 34
News York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10) Mar 15 Hello to you 9
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC