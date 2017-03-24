Northeastern Regional officer receives summary violation after striking, killing man in York
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- An officer only received a summary violation after striking and killing a man with his vehicle in November. Officer Scott George of the Northeastern Regional Police Department plead guilty to a summary violation of the Driving Vehicle at Safe Speeds portion of the Vehicle Code on March 13. Raymond Updegraff, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
