New Yorker illustrator Barry Blitt to speak at Johns Hopkins
Award-winning illustrator Barry Blitt, who has illustrated and drawn more than 80 covers for The New Yorker, will speak at Johns Hopkins University this April. Award-winning illustrator Barry Blitt, who has illustrated and drawn more than 80 covers for The New Yorker, will speak at Johns Hopkins University this April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC