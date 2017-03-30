Neighborhood library to open in York's Salema

Neighborhood library to open in York's Salem Square York City's Salem Square neighborhood is set to get its own library in the coming weeks. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/03/30/neighborhood-library-open-yorks-salem-square/99794980/ The York County Library System is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, April 9, to celebrate the opening of the Salem Square Library, the county's first neighborhood branch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.