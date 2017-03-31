RSDC, the company formerly known as Royal Square Development and Construction plans to refurbish apartments on the upper floors of a building it owns at 101 E. Market St. More apartments coming to downtown York RSDC, the company formerly known as Royal Square Development and Construction plans to refurbish apartments on the upper floors of a building it owns at 101 E. Market St. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nEzldt The Community First Fund awarded Royal Square Development and Construction an allocation of New Market Tax Credits to help pay for renovations to RSDC's building at 101 E. Market St. A York-based real estate developer will open almost two dozen high-end apartments in the city by September 2018, continuing a residential renaissance in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.