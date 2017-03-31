More apartments coming to downtown York

More apartments coming to downtown York

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

RSDC, the company formerly known as Royal Square Development and Construction plans to refurbish apartments on the upper floors of a building it owns at 101 E. Market St. More apartments coming to downtown York RSDC, the company formerly known as Royal Square Development and Construction plans to refurbish apartments on the upper floors of a building it owns at 101 E. Market St. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nEzldt The Community First Fund awarded Royal Square Development and Construction an allocation of New Market Tax Credits to help pay for renovations to RSDC's building at 101 E. Market St. A York-based real estate developer will open almost two dozen high-end apartments in the city by September 2018, continuing a residential renaissance in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ... Thu Justellnthetruth 1
News Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ... Mar 28 nice 1
News York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09) Mar 28 Paul the thug 50
News Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10) Mar 28 Shadow blackson 69
News Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07) Mar 24 silly rabbit 34
News York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10) Mar 15 Hello to you 9
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC