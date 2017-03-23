Mentored Youth Trout Days

Mentored Youth Trout Days

Wesley St Clair of York, PA, helps his nephew, Lucas St Clair, 7, learn how to use an open reel on his fishing rod at Children's Lake, Boiling Springs, PA, Saturday morning during the 2017 Mentored Youth Trout Days event. Children under the age of 16 were allowed fish with a licensed adult.

