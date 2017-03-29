Mayor Bracey holds town hall meeting
Mayor Bracey holds town hall meeting About 20 people turned out Tuesday night for York Mayor Kim Bracey's town hall meeting at Yorktowne Center. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nzAzsg York Mayor Kim Bracey held a town hall meeting Tuesday at Yorktowne Center to update the public on city government projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|19 hr
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Tue
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC