Man accused of tying up employees, robbing Family Dollar in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A York man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Spring Garden Township last year. Victor M. Carrasquillo-Benitez, 44, was charged Thursday with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm prohibited and false imprisonment.

