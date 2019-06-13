Lidiaa s Marinara Sauce recalled for undeclared milk ingredient; runs risk for those with allergies

Consumers who purchased Lidia's Marinara Sauce, which was distributed in Pennsylvania, are urged not to consume it and to return it for a full refund, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported. Nonna Foods in Woodbury, New York, decided to voluntarily recall its 25 ounce jars of the marinara sauce, which has a 'Best by Date 06/13/2019.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.