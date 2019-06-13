Lidiaa s Marinara Sauce recalled for ...

Lidiaa s Marinara Sauce recalled for undeclared milk ingredient; runs risk for those with allergies

13 hrs ago

Consumers who purchased Lidia's Marinara Sauce, which was distributed in Pennsylvania, are urged not to consume it and to return it for a full refund, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported. Nonna Foods in Woodbury, New York, decided to voluntarily recall its 25 ounce jars of the marinara sauce, which has a 'Best by Date 06/13/2019.'

