Laurie Kellogg, found guilty of murder in 1992, set to be released within 30 days
Laurie Kellogg, who was found guilty of murdering her husband in 1992, is set to be released from a New York prison after a judge ordered her release. Prosecutors had determined that on June 9, 1991, Kellogg drove four teenagers to her husband's summer cabin in Romulus before one of the teens, Dennis McDowell, shot Bruce in the head as he was sleeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC