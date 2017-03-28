Laurie Kellogg, found guilty of murder in 1992, set to be released within 30 days

Laurie Kellogg, who was found guilty of murdering her husband in 1992, is set to be released from a New York prison after a judge ordered her release. Prosecutors had determined that on June 9, 1991, Kellogg drove four teenagers to her husband's summer cabin in Romulus before one of the teens, Dennis McDowell, shot Bruce in the head as he was sleeping.

