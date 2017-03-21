Landmark trolley kiosk preserved by returninga
Jerri Worley-Jadick, age 74, left York at age 30 and returned to live in an apartment overlooking Continental Square last year Landmark trolley kiosk preserved by returning York woman Jerri Worley-Jadick, age 74, left York at age 30 and returned to live in an apartment overlooking Continental Square last year Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mMqqEZ Jerri Worley-Jadick, age 74, left York at age 30 and returned to live in an apartment overlooking Continental Square. She took on the task of rehabilitating the kiosk with the help of Kinsley Education Center and hopes to create a maintenance fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC