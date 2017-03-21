Landmark trolley kiosk preserved by returninga

Jerri Worley-Jadick, age 74, left York at age 30 and returned to live in an apartment overlooking Continental Square last year Landmark trolley kiosk preserved by returning York woman Jerri Worley-Jadick, age 74, left York at age 30 and returned to live in an apartment overlooking Continental Square last year Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mMqqEZ Jerri Worley-Jadick, age 74, left York at age 30 and returned to live in an apartment overlooking Continental Square. She took on the task of rehabilitating the kiosk with the help of Kinsley Education Center and hopes to create a maintenance fund.

