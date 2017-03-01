Infections found at York Hospital becoming global concern Hospitals around the world are alerting patients of infections found at York Hospital linked to surgical equipment. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/health/2017/03/01/ntm-infections-york-hospital-global-concern/98584734/ Dwight Blake, 67, has been self-administering an IV at his Delta home three times a week since being diagnosed with an NTM infection in July.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.