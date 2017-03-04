High schoolers build bridges - then break them
High schoolers build bridges - then break them That moment Saturday before a small wooden bridge broke was a little awkward and almost unexpected. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/03/04/high-schoolers-build-bridges-then-break-them/98746166/ Susquehannock junior Jason Weger, centers one of the competition bridges on the bridge breaker, during the 23rd Annual High School Bridge Building Competition, at Penn State York, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Spring Garden Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Fri
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC