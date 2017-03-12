Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe
HARRISBURG, Pa.- Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at the State Capitol Complex to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC