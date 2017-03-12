Flags ordered to half-staff in honor ...

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Harrisburg Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe

HARRISBURG, Pa.- Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags at the State Capitol Complex to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Harrisburg firefighter Lt. Dennis DeVoe.

