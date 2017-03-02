First York Wal-Mart Academy class graduates It was graduation day at the East York Wal-Mart Supercenter Thursday. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/03/02/first-york-wal-mart-academy-class-graduates/98647756/ One of the first graduates from the first Wal-Mart Academy in Pennsylvania, Victoria Amandola, claims supervisor, gets a high-five as she and her classmates head to commencement, Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.