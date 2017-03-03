Fired reporter accused of threatening some Jewish centers, cyber-stalking

A former reporter who was fired for fabricating sources was arrested Friday and accused of making some of the bomb threats against Jewish institutions that have so rattled Jews recently. Juan Thompson, 31, was charged with one count of cyber-stalking for making at least eight threats as part of an attempt to intimidate a particular person after their romantic relationship ended, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.