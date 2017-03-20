Fire destroyed Wrightsville's riverfront a year before the bridgea

Fire destroyed Wrightsville's riverfront a year before the bridge burning repeated it Many Cannonball readers are well aware of the June 28, 1863, destruction of the Columbia-Wrightsville covered bridge. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nrodmD Many Cannonball readers are well aware of the June 28, 1863, destruction of the Columbia-Wrightsville covered bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.