Federal cuts would hurt MidPenn Legal...

Federal cuts would hurt MidPenn Legal Services

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

All funding would be eliminated for the Legal Services Corp., which provides more than one-third of MidPenn's funding. Federal cuts would hurt MidPenn Legal Services All funding would be eliminated for the Legal Services Corp., which provides more than one-third of MidPenn's funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07) Mar 24 silly rabbit 34
News York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10) Mar 15 Hello to you 9
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC