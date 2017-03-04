Execution stayed for York murderer A York murderer's execution, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been stayed, according to online court records. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/03/04/execution-stayed-york-murderer/98736670/ Aric Shayne Woodard, 43, formerly of West Jackson Street, was sentenced to death after being found guilty in 2013 of first-degree murder for fatally beating 2-year-old Jaques Omari Twinn on Nov. 7, 2011, while baby-sitting the boy and the boy's little sister.

