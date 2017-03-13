Every Restaurant in New York, Illustrated
A former New Yorker editor has set out to document the city's 24,000 restaurants one by one - with illustrations. Inspired by websites like "Every Person in New York," John Donohue has started to draw as many New York restaurants as he can with his new project All the Restuarants in New York .
