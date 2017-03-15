Ethnic nationalists posters removed at Yorka
Ethnic nationalists posters removed at York College Posters linked to an ethnic nationalist group that appeared around York College have since been removed, the college said. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nodJEX Posters linked to an ethnic nationalist group that appeared around York College recently have since been removed, the college said Tuesday.
