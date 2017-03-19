EDITORIAL: Fight gerrymandering in court ifa
EDITORIAL: Fight gerrymandering in court if necessary Are Pennsylvania voters starting to wake up? Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/03/19/editorial-fight-gerrymandering-court-if-necessary/99383482/ Cumberland County Commissioner Jim Hertzler addresses a crowd of about 200 people at a gerrymandering discussion hosted in Harrisburg by Fair Districts PA. Monday, Feb. 27 The chairwoman of Fair Districts PA said she has been "stunned" by the turnout at meetings she has organized across Pennsylvania during the past few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC