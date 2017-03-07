EDITORIAL: Difficult trans rules Transgender students are in a tight spot. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/03/07/editorial-difficult-trans-rules/98794916/ Tal Moskowitz, 8, below, a transgender child, holds a sign as his parents Faigy Gelbstein, left, and Naomi Moskowitz, upper right, of Long Island, hold separate signs during a rally in support of transgender youth at the Stonewall National Monument, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.