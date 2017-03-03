Economic Alliance to hold expungement session ona

The York County Economic Alliance is one of the sponsoan event Wednesday at which people with a misdemeanor conviction can learn whether they are eligible to have it removed from their record under a new state law for expunging certain minor offenses Economic Alliance to hold expungement session on March 8 The York County Economic Alliance is one of the sponsoan event Wednesday at which people with a misdemeanor conviction can learn whether they are eligible to have it removed from their record under a new state law for expunging certain minor offenses Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2lHsBtP Kevin Schreiber, the new president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance in his office in York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.