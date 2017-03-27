Dozens Of Dogs Rescued From South Korean Meat Farm Arrive In U.S.
"She doesn't know it yet but she'll have a soft warm bed for the rest of her life now," a worker said. Dozens of dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are destined for lives of belly rubs and squeaky toys after being flown to shelters in the U.S. over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC