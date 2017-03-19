Dog show brings over 10,000 people to...

Dog show brings over 10,000 people to York

Read more: The York Daily Record

The 10th annual Celtic Classic dog show brought over 10,000 dogs to York according to York over a five day period, from March 15th to the 19th, according to York Kennel Club president Carol A.

