Dog show brings over 10,000 people to York
The 10th annual Celtic Classic dog show brought over 10,000 dogs to York according to York over a five day period, from March 15th to the 19th, according to York Kennel Club president Carol A. Dog show brings over 10,000 people to York The 10th annual Celtic Classic dog show brought over 10,000 dogs to York according to York over a five day period, from March 15th to the 19th, according to York Kennel Club president Carol A. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2naOxB2 Earl Acker gets a standing lick from his Scottish Deerhound, named Simon, during The Celtic Classic dog show at the York Expo in York Sunday March 19, 2017. The 110 pound dog, is an international champion with 21 best in show awards.
