Dick Naylor uncorks vintage Sinatra
Dick Naylor uncorks vintage Sinatra Dick Naylor is known across York County for his eponymous vineyard and the wine bottled there. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nnomYI With a swath of grapevines visible through the double window of the winery behind him, Naylor explains his love of music - and especially Frank Sinatra songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Wed
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC