Crews work to repair and replace 100-year-old sewage piping in Harrisburg
Crews are still working to repair a broken sewer pipe that caused a hole to open up on State Street in Harrisburg. Part of State Street, between Susquehanna and 3rd Streets, are still closed, and the hole is definitely bigger than when it first opened up.
