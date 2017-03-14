Confederates paroled Wrightsville Yankee prisoners in York
Confederates paroled Wrightsville Yankee prisoners in York On Sunday evening, July 28, 1863, more than 2,000 Confederate infantry, cavalry, and artillery under Brigadier... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2njyFNf On Sunday evening, July 28, 1863, more than 2,000 Confederate infantry, cavalry, and artillery under Brigadier General John B. Gordon attacked a motley force of Union troops defending the mile-and-a-quarter-long covered bridge over the Susquehanna River crossing at Wrightsville, Pennsylvania. Gordon's goal was to cross the river, secure Columbia, threaten Lancaster, and hold the bridge open for another 4,600 Rebels under Major General Jubal Early who were then camped in and around York.
