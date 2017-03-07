Civil War submarine Hunley to be topic at York CWRT meeting
Civil War submarine Hunley to be topic at York CWRT meeting On March 15, 2017, please join the York Civil War Roundtable in welcoming historical reenactor and lecturer Michael... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mAkClN On March 15, 2017, please join the York Civil War Roundtable in welcoming historical reenactor and lecturer Michael Jesberger. He will be discussing the saga, loss, and recovery of the H.L. Hunley , the world's first successful attack submarine.
