Cat cafes: Where can Yorkers get their feline fix? For humans, even those not interested in adopting a cat, the cat cafes are a great way to unwind. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nrII2x The newly opened Meow Parlour, New York City's first permanent cat cafe, is a safe haven for felines and their fanciers alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.