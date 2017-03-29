'Bob the Critter Man' devastated with...

'Bob the Critter Man' devastated without pets

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

Found guilty in December on 34 counts of animal cruelty, Robert "Bob" Furrer can't legally own pets for nearly three years. 'Bob the Critter Man' devastated without pets Found guilty in December on 34 counts of animal cruelty, Robert "Bob" Furrer can't legally own pets for nearly three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ... Tue nice 1
News York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09) Tue Paul the thug 50
News Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10) Tue Shadow blackson 69
News Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07) Mar 24 silly rabbit 34
News York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10) Mar 15 Hello to you 9
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC