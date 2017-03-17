Auditor General getting good vibes froma
Auditor General getting good vibes from recreational marijuana proposal The man behind the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania has never smoked a joint. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mbM7mq Auditor General Eugene Depasquale talks about feedback he has received after his suggestion to legalize recreational marijuana as a tax revenue during an interview in the York Daily Record conference room on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC